National Football League 2024-25 NFL odds: Bears are most bet team to go over win total Published Jul. 17, 2024

Brighter days are ahead for the city of Chicago — at least in bettors' eyes.

After finishing the 2023-24 season by winning five of their last eight games, the Chicago Bears had a massive offseason, which included drafting former Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams with the first overall pick.

Not only did Ryan Poles and management draft their quarterback of the future, but they also surrounded him with brand-new weapons, including veteran wideout Keenan Allen and No. 9 pick WR Rome Odunze .

Last season, the Bears boasted the No. 1 rushing defense in the league, allowing a total of just 1,468 yards. The unit also ranked second in rushing touchdowns allowed (8) and fourth in yards per carry (3.8).

Now, with new talent on the offensive side of the ball, coupled with an already elite defense, bettors have high expectations for the Bears in 2024.

According to BetMGM, the Bears are the most bet team to go over their win total.

Their regular-season win total currently sits at 8.5. The Chicago Bears have not won more than eight games since 2018, when they won 12.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Chicago is +4000 to win the Super Bowl, +1500 to win the NFC, and -120 to make the playoffs.

On a recent episode of " The Herd," guest host and Chicago's own Danny Parkins had this to say about the Bears' future.

"I think the Bears are going to be a playoff team this year, and the hype and the expectation is 100 percent deserved.

"The wait is over. The Bears have a franchise quarterback. I’m so damn happy for the next 15-plus years of football in Chicago."

