National Football League
2024-25 NFL odds: Bears are most bet team to go over win total
National Football League

2024-25 NFL odds: Bears are most bet team to go over win total

Published Jul. 17, 2024 10:15 a.m. ET

Brighter days are ahead for the city of Chicago — at least in bettors' eyes.

After finishing the 2023-24 season by winning five of their last eight games, the Chicago Bears had a massive offseason, which included drafting former Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams with the first overall pick. 

Not only did Ryan Poles and management draft their quarterback of the future, but they also surrounded him with brand-new weapons, including veteran wideout Keenan Allen and No. 9 pick WR Rome Odunze

Last season, the Bears boasted the No. 1 rushing defense in the league, allowing a total of just 1,468 yards. The unit also ranked second in rushing touchdowns allowed (8) and fourth in yards per carry (3.8). 

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, with new talent on the offensive side of the ball, coupled with an already elite defense, bettors have high expectations for the Bears in 2024. 

According to BetMGM, the Bears are the most bet team to go over their win total. 

Their regular-season win total currently sits at 8.5. The Chicago Bears have not won more than eight games since 2018, when they won 12. 

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Chicago is +4000 to win the Super Bowl, +1500 to win the NFC, and -120 to make the playoffs. 

On a recent episode of "The Herd," guest host and Chicago's own Danny Parkins had this to say about the Bears' future.

"I think the Bears are going to be a playoff team this year, and the hype and the expectation is 100 percent deserved.

"The wait is over. The Bears have a franchise quarterback. I’m so damn happy for the next 15-plus years of football in Chicago."

Follow along with FOX Sports for the latest news on the NFL and other sports.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk trade destinations: Steelers, Commanders top list

49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk trade destinations: Steelers, Commanders top list

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Copa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsMLB Logo 2024 MLB All-Star GameDraft Results NBA 2024 Draft Results
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes