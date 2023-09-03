National Football League
2023 NFL odds: Odell Beckham Jr. is 'ready to explode' with Ravens
National Football League

2023 NFL odds: Odell Beckham Jr. is 'ready to explode' with Ravens

Published Sep. 3, 2023 2:37 p.m. ET

OBJ for Comeback Player of the Year, anyone?

Odell Beckham Jr. last took the field on Feb. 13, 2022, as a member of the Los Angeles Rams, playing in Super Bowl LVI. And after catching two balls for 52 yards and a score, OBJ suffered a torn ACL in the second quarter, causing him to miss the rest of the game and the entire 2022 season. 

With the season set to begin next week, what do the odds say about OBJ's comeback with the Baltimore Ravens?

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (-350) is the overwhelming favorite to win Comeback Player of the Year after suffering a cardiac arrest on the field in January of this year, but Beckham is also in the mix, owning the ninth-best odds to win the award (+5000).

Here are more odds for Beckham's return season with the Ravens: *

10+ receiving touchdowns (regular season): +800
Over/Under receiving yards: 550.5
Over/Under regular-season receiving TDs: 3.5

*as of 9/1/23

OBJ, 30, was the 2014 Associated Press Offensive Rookie of the Year and a three-time Pro Bowl selection, but this is his second time returning from an ACL tear. 

On Friday's episode of "Undisputed," NFL reporter Josina Anderson shared with Skip Bayless nuggets from her recent conversation with Beckham, who told Anderson, "I feel like I'm ready to explode."

"He knows where his body needs to be," Anderson said. "And even I was a little bit wary with him when I saw the video coming out of the workout that he did for teams [this offseason] in Arizona, as far as his second level speed. But now, he feels like it's coming together, and he's getting that confidence. … OBJ has the vibe going."

How far the vibe will take him is yet to be determined, but the Ravens open the season at home against the Houston Texans on Sept. 10, meaning Beckham will have his chance to begin his comeback soon enough.

