National Football League 2023 NFL odds: Justin Jefferson's injury impacts MVP, Vikings' Super Bowl odds Published Oct. 11, 2023 5:54 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Minnesota Vikings have started the season a disappointing 1-4, and things got worse when star wide receiver Justin Jefferson (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, meaning he will miss at least four games.

The 2022 NFL Offensive Player of the Year was hurt in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs after catching three passes for 28 yards.

RELATED: NFL head coach rankings: Reid, Shanahan lead the way

Jefferson was listed at +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total) to win MVP heading into the season, but his odds have tumbled.

ADVERTISEMENT

So have Minnesota's odds to win the NFC North Division, going from +1000 to +1400.

The line for Sunday's game at the Chicago Bears (1 p.m. ET, FOX and FOX Sports App) has yet to move, as the Vikings remain a 2.5-point favorite.

Here are the latest odds for Jefferson and the Vikings:

Jefferson wins MVP: +7500 (bet $10 to win $760 total), tied for 18th

Jefferson wins Offensive Player of the Year: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total), 11-way tie for 14th

Regular season wins: 6.5

Over: +120 (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Under: -150 (bet $10 to win $16.67 total)

To make playoffs

Yes: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

No: -700 (bet $10 to win $11.43 total)

Vikings win NFC North: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Vikings win NFC: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Vikings win Super Bowl: +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total)

Vikings expected to be sellers at the NFL trade deadline

The former LSU star was off to a strong start, catching 11 passes in Week 2 against the Philadelphia Eagles, recording at least 149 receiving yards in his first three games and catching two touchdown passes in Week 4 against the Carolina Panthers.

Jefferson has 36 catches for 571 yards (15.9 per catch) and three TDs. He's third in receiving yards, tied for fifth in receiving TDs and tied for sixth in receptions.

The Vikings entered the season at +275 to win the NFC North, second behind the Detroit Lions (+143).

How will the Vikings fare without Jefferson for at least a month? Stay tuned to FOX Sports for the latest NFL news.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

share