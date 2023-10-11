2023 NFL odds: Justin Jefferson's injury impacts MVP, Vikings' Super Bowl odds
The Minnesota Vikings have started the season a disappointing 1-4, and things got worse when star wide receiver Justin Jefferson (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, meaning he will miss at least four games.
The 2022 NFL Offensive Player of the Year was hurt in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs after catching three passes for 28 yards.
RELATED: NFL head coach rankings: Reid, Shanahan lead the way
Jefferson was listed at +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total) to win MVP heading into the season, but his odds have tumbled.
So have Minnesota's odds to win the NFC North Division, going from +1000 to +1400.
The line for Sunday's game at the Chicago Bears (1 p.m. ET, FOX and FOX Sports App) has yet to move, as the Vikings remain a 2.5-point favorite.
Here are the latest odds for Jefferson and the Vikings:
Jefferson wins MVP: +7500 (bet $10 to win $760 total), tied for 18th
Jefferson wins Offensive Player of the Year: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total), 11-way tie for 14th
Regular season wins: 6.5
Over: +120 (bet $10 to win $22 total)
Under: -150 (bet $10 to win $16.67 total)
To make playoffs
Yes: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)
No: -700 (bet $10 to win $11.43 total)
Vikings win NFC North: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)
Vikings win NFC: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)
Vikings win Super Bowl: +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total)
The former LSU star was off to a strong start, catching 11 passes in Week 2 against the Philadelphia Eagles, recording at least 149 receiving yards in his first three games and catching two touchdown passes in Week 4 against the Carolina Panthers.
Jefferson has 36 catches for 571 yards (15.9 per catch) and three TDs. He's third in receiving yards, tied for fifth in receiving TDs and tied for sixth in receptions.
The Vikings entered the season at +275 to win the NFC North, second behind the Detroit Lions (+143).
How will the Vikings fare without Jefferson for at least a month? Stay tuned to FOX Sports for the latest NFL news.
-
Breece Hall, Davante Adams, Chet Holmgren mimic Shedeur Sanders' watch flex
2024 Super Bowl odds: 49ers alone atop oddsboard
2023 NFL Power Rankings, Week 6: Niners make a statement; how does AFC stack up?
-
2023 NFL Week 6 odds: Can the Broncos score? Other Week 6 best bets, picks
2023 NFL Week 6 odds, predictions: Picks, lines, spreads for every game
2023 NFL Defense Rankings: Team Pass and Rush Stats
-
Tom Brady defends Bill Belichick after worst home loss in Patriots' history
Jerry Jones' faith in Dak Prescott, Mike McCarthy remains unshaken
What we learned in NFL Week 5: 2 ascending RBs; top receivers shine; which QBs need help?
-
Breece Hall, Davante Adams, Chet Holmgren mimic Shedeur Sanders' watch flex
2024 Super Bowl odds: 49ers alone atop oddsboard
2023 NFL Power Rankings, Week 6: Niners make a statement; how does AFC stack up?
-
2023 NFL Week 6 odds: Can the Broncos score? Other Week 6 best bets, picks
2023 NFL Week 6 odds, predictions: Picks, lines, spreads for every game
2023 NFL Defense Rankings: Team Pass and Rush Stats
-
Tom Brady defends Bill Belichick after worst home loss in Patriots' history
Jerry Jones' faith in Dak Prescott, Mike McCarthy remains unshaken
What we learned in NFL Week 5: 2 ascending RBs; top receivers shine; which QBs need help?