2023 NFL odds: Bettors cashing in on prime-time trend
2023 NFL odds: Bettors cashing in on prime-time trend

Published Sep. 30, 2023

There's something special about prime-time NFL games. 

Instead of being a day game lumped together in the afternoon window, a Thursday, Sunday or Monday night contest is must-see TV for a lot of fans.

Know who's really loving prime-time games this season? Bettors who play the Under in the Over/Under.

Under bettors are 9-2 (81.8%) in prime-time games this season and 49-24 (67.1%) over the past two seasons.

Prime-time Under bettors are coming off a 4-0 week:

49ers-Giants went Under 42.5 points on Thursday night (30-12)

Steelers-Raiders went Under 43.5 on Sunday night (23-18)

Eagles-Buccaneers went Under 44.5 on Monday night (25-11)

Bengals-Rams went Under 45.5 on Monday night (19-16)

Here are the early O/Us for this week's three prime-time games:

Lions at Packers on Thursday is 46 points

Chiefs at Jets on Sunday is 42.5 points

Seahawks at Giants on Monday is 47 points

So are you betting on the prime-time Under trend continuing this week? Follow FOX Sports for the latest sports news.

