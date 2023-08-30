National Football League 2023 AFC North Over/Under win total odds, predictions, picks Published Aug. 30, 2023 5:04 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

September's presence, mere days away, and the air turning crisp can only mean one thing … NFL football is back, baby!

Now that sportsbooks have dropped Over/Under win totals for every team in the league, it's time to dive into the fun and look at the numbers from a betting perspective.

Who in the AFC North can eclipse their win total this season?

Check below to see how our FOX Sports talent sees the division playing out this season.

Baltimore Ravens

Over/Under: 11.5

Prediction: Baltimore’s offense will be a lot more versatile this season with the additions of wide recievers Odell Beckham Jr. and rookie Zay Flowers to the receiver room. And don’t sleep on new offensive coordinator Todd Monken, who will have that unit playing at a much faster tempo. That will certainly benefit quarterback Lamar Jackson . The Ravens’ defense has been a top-10 unit in three of the last four seasons, and there’s absolutely no reason to think that’ll change anytime soon. — Sam Panayotovich

Pittsburgh Steelers

Over/Under: 11.5

Prediction: I have hammered the Steelers Over 8.5 wins. This number is disrespectful. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has never finished a season under .500, and it’s not happening now. All signs point to Kenny Pickett making that jump in his second season as the Steelers starting quarterback. The Steelers' offensive line is a year older and improved. George Pickens is a fantastic receiver. We know their defense is always stout and tough to score against. The return of a healthy T.J. Watt, who played through a torn pec for the back half of the 2022 season, will make that defense even better. The Steelers are my favorite Over of the season. — Geoff Schwartz

Why Steelers, Ravens are frontrunners for AFC North title Nick Wright and Chris Broussard share their AFC North predictions, including why the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers are their front-runners to snag the title.

Cleveland Browns

Over/Under: 9.5

Prediction: I'm very high on the Browns this year. One’s opinion on them likely comes down to one question: Do you think Deshaun Watson can still play? If you still have faith, then you should be all-in, because this is a loaded roster that made a huge hire on the defensive side of the ball bringing in Jim Schwartz. As bad as things were for them last year — losing games in unimaginable fashion to the Jets and five other one-score losses — the Browns throttled the Bengals on Halloween. The pieces are clearly there and the schedule is very manageable, as the Browns have road games at Indianapolis, Denver, L.A. and Houston. That doesn’t include home games with Arizona and Chicago.

While the division is tough, what if Joe Burrow’s calf injury lingers or resurfaces? What if Kenny Pickett doesn’t make a leap in his second year as a starter? What if the Ravens' secondary remains a problem and Lamar Jackson again misses time? There’s enough here not only to play the Browns to go Over the win total but also to win the division, AFC and the Super Bowl. — Chris "The Bear" Fallica

Cincinnati Bengals

Over/Under: 11.5

Prediction: This division should be much better in 2023 and that likely means a reduction in season wins for the Bengals, who have won 10 and 12 games the last two years, with eight of those wins coming by five points or fewer. That means Cincinnati has had quite a bit of good fortune in close games, as well as luck with injuries and facing backup QBs. Taking a step back, even the Bengals' playoff runs have been graced with good fortune, winning all three games in 2021’s run to the Super Bowl with a lot of luck. That continued last year with the win over the Ravens. Yes, it's true, you make your own luck, but at the same time, it has to run out at some point, right?

Maybe the calf injury to Joe Burrow is an early sign things might be different for the Bengals this year. We all hope he returns fully healthy, but calves can be tough injuries to fully heal without a lot of rest. Out of the division, Cincinnati plays on the road against San Francisco, Jacksonville and Kansas City. They also have a home matchup with the Bills.

Cincinnati also loses three secondary starters, including both safeties, so that has to have an effect too, no? Everyone is really high on the Bengals after the last two years, and sure, it makes sense. However, for me, this is a case of when everyone zigs, I will zag. In a tough AFC, there might be a little flyer to be had on the "no" for the Bengals' playoff prop. — Chris "The Bear" Fallica

