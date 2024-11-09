Zion Williamson is out indefinitely with hamstring injury, Pelicans say
Zion Williamson has been diagnosed with a left hamstring strain that will sideline him indefinitely, the New Orleans Pelicans announced Saturday.
The diagnosis comes one day after Williamson was scratched from the lineup for New Orleans' 115-88 loss in Orlando.
That marked Williamson's fourth missed game in 10 this season.
When Williamson has played, he has averaged 22.7 points, eight rebounds and 5.3 assists.
Since the Pelicans selected Williamson first overall out of Duke in the 2019 draft, the 6-foot-6, 284-pound power forward has missed 210 out of a possible 400 regular-season games.
New Orleans, which has lost four straight games and seven of eight, plays next at home on Monday night against the Brooklyn Nets.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
