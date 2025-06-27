National Basketball Association What's Going on With Ace Bailey, Jazz? Everything we Know About NBA Draft Drama Updated Jun. 27, 2025 12:37 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

In 1999's "Office Space," Initech employee Peter Gibbons told Joanna that he didn't "like" his job and he wasn't "going to go anymore." In the case of former Rutgers star Ace Bailey, he may just not show up to play for the Utah Jazz on Day 1.

Utah selected Bailey with the No. 5 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, but it was reported on the live broadcast of the draft that the 6-foot-10 prospect didn't have the Jazz as a "preferred destination," and now there's doubt over whether he'll show up at team headquarters. Bailey also didn't conduct a workout with a single team in the draft process.

Here's everything we know about the unfolding situation between Bailey and the Jazz.

Who is Ace Bailey?

Bailey was a five-star recruit who played one year at Rutgers. In his freshman season, the still-18-year-old Bailey averaged 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and one steal per game, while shooting 46.0/34.6/69.2. Bailey earned All-Big Ten honors.

What else did the Jazz do in the draft?

Outside of taking Bailey at No. 5, Utah acquired the No. 18 pick to select Florida guard Walter Clayton Jr. and selected Wisconsin guard John Tonje with the No. 53 pick. Clayton has reportedly arrived in Salt Lake City, whereas Bailey hasn't.

What happened with Bailey during the draft process?

Bailey was present at the 2025 NBA Draft Combine. However, he didn't have a workout with any team in the weeks leading up to the draft, with speculation that he wanted to fall to a team in the bottom part of the top-10.

What's the latest on Bailey?

There has been "minimal contact" between Bailey and the Jazz since he was drafted, according to an ESPN report. The team expects Bailey to be present on Monday, but it's a gray area as to whether he'll show up. Furthermore, Bailey's camp informed one team picking in the top-five that he wouldn't report if they drafted him, though, it's unknown if the Jazz were that team.

New Jazz president Austin Ainge spoke glowingly of Bailey.

"He’s great. We were able to speak with him. He was super excited. We’re super excited. We’re expecting a very bright future," Ainge said of Bailey on Thursday, according to ESPN. "His scoring gets a lot of attention, [and] deservedly so. He’s very skilled for his size. But watching a lot of film on him, I was impressed with his defensive effort and particularly his rebounding. Lot of weakside block shots, and his joy and energy for the game. We do a lot of background calls and work on guys, and everyone loves being around Ace."

What's the next date to circle?

The unofficial start of NBA free agency is Monday, June 30 at 6:00 p.m. ET, which is when teams can begin negotiating with the agents of players who were not previously under contract with them. On the team front, Utah's Salt Lake City Summer League kicks off on July 5. Should the situation remain fluid past the Summer League period, training camp is scheduled to start on Sept. 30.

