Victor Wembanyama has career-high 50 points to help Spurs top Wizards, 139-130
Victor Wembanyama has career-high 50 points to help Spurs top Wizards, 139-130

Published Nov. 13, 2024 10:57 p.m. ET

Victor Wembanyama had a career-high 50 points and the San Antonio Spurs rolled to a 139-130 victory over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night.

Wembanyama was 8 for 16 on 3-pointers, also setting a career high, as San Antonio won its second straight.

Jordan Poole had 42 points for Washington, which lost its sixth straight.

At 20 years 314 days, Wembanyama is the fourth-youngest player to score 50 points, trailing only Brandon Jennings (20/52), LeBron James (20/80) and Devin Booker (20/145).

Wembanyama's previous high was 49 points in a 130-126 overtime victory over New York.

Wembanyama made at least six 3-pointers for the third straight game.

Devin Vassell had 17 points in his third game for the Spurs since returning from offseason surgery to repair a fractured right foot.

Takeaways

Wizards: Alexandre Sarr blocked Wembanya's shot in the second quarter and dunked on his fellow Frenchman in the third quarter. Sarr finished with 12 points, two rebounds, two assists and a block in 25 minutes.

Spurs: Wembanyama is the eighth player in franchise history to score 50 points. David Robinson holds the franchise record with 71 points against the Los Angeles Clippers on April 24, 1994.

Key moment

Stuck at 48 points, Wembanyama made an 18-foot jumper for his 49th and 50th points with 8:49 remaining to give San Antonio a 115-98 lead.

Key stat

Wembanyama is the first player in league history with 20 3-pointers and 25 blocks over a six-game span.

Up next

The Spurs host Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night in the final game of a five-game homestand. The are at Atlanta on Friday night to close a five-game trip.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

