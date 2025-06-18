National Basketball Association Washington Wizards 2025 NBA Draft picks and mock selections entering draft week Published Jun. 23, 2025 3:45 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 NBA Draft week is here! Check out the complete list of NBA Draft picks for the Washington Wizards as well as who they might select below:

How many picks do the Washington Wizards have in the 2025 NBA Draft?

The Washington Wizards have three draft picks in the 2025 NBA Draft. Check out each pick in each round below.

2025 Washington Wizards Draft Picks

Round 1, Pick 6

Round 1, Pick 18 (acquired from MEM)

Round 2, Pick 40 (acquired from PHX)

Who will the Washington Wizards select in the NBA Draft?

In our latest 2025 NBA Mock Draft by John Fanta, the Washington Wizards select Tre Johnson and Noa Essengue in the first round. Here's Fanta:

Tre Johnson (G, Texas)

"Washington has so many organizational questions to ponder between expiring contracts and what exactly they think of Jordan Poole following his breakout year. But this team was still 29th in the NBA in shooting. They lack offensive firepower, playmaking and shooting. Johnson averaged 20 points per game in the SEC while shooting 40% from downtown. He or Fears should be who the Wizards target."

Jason McIntyre's latest mock has Washington selecting Johnson and Cedric Coward. Here's McIntyre:

"The Ray Allen comparisons are getting out of control, but he is a 6-foot-5 gunner who can fill it up. He had eight games with 25 points or more as a freshman. Not a bad bet for Rookie of the Year because he’s going to probably average 18 a game on this bad team."

Cedric Coward (G/F, Washington State)

"Is it time for the Wizards to draft some grown-ups? Coward is 21, spent three years in college (one in Division III) and can contribute to the rotation right away. "

For more, check out the complete mock draft .

