National Basketball Association Los Angeles Lakers 2025 NBA Draft picks and notable free agents Published Jun. 25, 2025 11:14 a.m. ET

The 2025 NBA Draft is here! Check out the complete list of NBA Draft picks for the Los Angeles Lakers:

How many picks do the Los Angeles Lakers have in the 2025 NBA Draft?

The Los Angeles Lakers have one draft pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

2025 Los Angeles Lakers Draft Picks

Round 2, Pick 55

Notable Lakers Free Agents

The main free agent on the Lakers' radar this summer is LeBron James.

Entering his 23rd year as a professional basketball player, LeBron James has no real interest in leaving Los Angeles — especially after Luka Doncic was traded to the Lakers this past season. But, James has options, He can opt into his player option at $52.6 million for the 2025–26 season, or he can opt out and sign an extension. That second option will likely be James' plan as he can re-sign a team-friendly deal to help the Lakers build out around him and Doncic and compete for a championship as best they can in the final years of his career.

