National Basketball Association LA Clippers 2025 NBA Draft picks and mock selections entering draft week Published Jun. 23, 2025 3:11 p.m. ET

The 2025 NBA Draft week is here! Check out the complete list of NBA Draft picks for the LA Clippers as well as who they might select below:

How many picks do the LA Clippers have in the 2025 NBA Draft?

The LA Clippers have two draft picks in the 2025 NBA Draft. Check out each pick in each round below.

2025 LA Clippers Draft Picks

Round 1, Pick 30 (acquired from OKC)

Round 2, Pick 51 (acquired from MIN)

Who will the LA Clippers select in the NBA Draft?

In our latest 2025 NBA Mock Draft by John Fanta, the LA Clippers select Ryan Kalkbrenner in the first round.

Jason McIntyre's latest mock has the Clippers selecting Drake Powell. Here's McIntyre:

Drake Powell (F, UNC)

"Powell had an up-and-down freshman year, topped by an 18-point showing against Michigan State in November. He's hyper-athletic and only 19 but he's offensively challenged at this point. You’re buying the upside."

