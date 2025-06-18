National Basketball Association
Golden State Warriors 2025 NBA Draft picks and notable free agents
Published Jun. 25, 2025 11:56 a.m. ET
The 2025 NBA Draft is here! Check out the complete list of NBA Draft picks for the Golden State Warriors:
How many picks do the Golden State Warriors have in the 2025 NBA Draft?
The Golden State Warriors have one draft pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
2025 Golden State Warriors Draft Picks
- Round 2, Pick 41 (acquired from MIA)
Warriors Notable Free Agents
The Warriors have nine players that could enter free agency. Here are the most notable players and their status below:
- Jonathan Kuminga (Restricted)
- Quinten Post (Restricted)
- Gary Payton II (Unrestricted)
- Kevon Looney (Unrestricted)
