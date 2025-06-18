National Basketball Association Cleveland Cavaliers 2025 NBA Draft picks and notable free agents Updated Jun. 25, 2025 11:47 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 NBA Draft is here! Check out the complete list of NBA Draft picks for the Cleveland Cavaliers:

How many picks do the Cleveland Cavaliers have in the 2025 NBA Draft?

The Cleveland Cavaliers have two draft picks in the 2025 NBA Draft. Check out each pick in each round below.

2025 Cleveland Cavaliers Draft Picks

Round 2, Pick 49 (acquired from MIL)

Round 2, Pick 58

Cavaliers Notable Free Agents

The Cavaliers have seven players that could enter free agency. Here are the most notable players and their status below:

