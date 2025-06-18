Atlanta Hawks 2025 NBA Draft picks and mock selections entering draft week
The 2025 NBA Draft week is here! Check out the complete list of NBA Draft picks for the Atlanta Hawks as well as who they might select below:
How many picks do the Atlanta Hawks have in the 2025 NBA Draft?
The Atlanta Hawks have two draft picks in the 2025 NBA Draft. Check out each pick in each round below.
2025 Atlanta Hawks Draft Picks
- Round 1, Pick 13 (acquired from SAC)
- Round 1, Pick 22 (acquired from LAL)
Who will the Atlanta Hawks select in the NBA Draft?
In our latest 2025 NBA Mock Draft by John Fanta, the Atlanta Hawks select Jase Richardson and Will Riley in the first round.
Jason McIntyre's latest mock has Atlanta selecting Joan Beringer and Will Riley. Here's McIntyre:
Joan Beringer (C, France)
"His stock continues to rise, and that's mostly because his measurements were in line with Jaren Jackson and Myles Turner at the combine. They were raw and taken in the lottery. Beringer is only 18."
Will Riley (F, Illinois)
"Riley is a bouncy 19-year old who played his way into the starting lineup at the end of the season and is for sure a project given his shooting struggles. But the Hawks are loaded on the wing for the next two years and then could look to move one of those and usher Riley in if he’s developed."
For more, check out the complete mock draft.
