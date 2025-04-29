National Basketball Association Pacers eliminate Bucks from playoffs in brutal fashion, closing OT with 8-0 run Updated Apr. 29, 2025 11:16 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers stole one from the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night.

Indiana forced two turnovers in the final 29 seconds of overtime, and Haliburton blew past Giannis Antetokounmpo for the go-ahead layup with 1.3 seconds left to give the Pacers a 119-118 victory and a 4-1 series win.

The Pacers closed the game with an 8-0 run over the final 40 seconds of OT to eliminate the Bucks in the first round for the second straight season. They will face top-seeded Cleveland in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Haliburton had 26 points and 10 assists as he improved to 9-0 in home playoff games. This chippy playoff series ended fittingly with a shoving match between the teams at midcourt. Haliburton's father, John, sparked the fracas when he ran onto the court and started talking to Antetokounmpo.

Antetokounmpo, a two-time MVP, tried to will the short-handed Bucks to victory, finishing with 30 points, 20 rebounds and 13 assists, and Gary Trent Jr. made eight 3-pointers and scored 33 points for Milwaukee.

But Trent was also the culprit in the two turnovers late in OT. His inbound pass was stolen by Andrew Nembhard, leading to a three-point play by Haliburton. And then, with the Bucks leading by one and just needing to maintain possession and get to the free-throw line, the Pacers pressured the ball, forcing Milwaukee to scramble. Trent couldn't control an errant pass and lost the ball out of bounds with 10.8 seconds left.

After Haliburton converted the go-ahead shot, all Milwaukee could manage was a nearly full-court heave by Trent that had no chance.

Myles Turner had 21 points and nine rebounds while Aaron Nesmith added 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Pacers. Nembhard made a 3-pointer to start Indiana's closing run and finished with 15 points.

In an effort to avoid a third straight first-round exit, Bucks coach Doc Rivers plugged guards AJ Green and Kevin Porter Jr. and forward Bobby Portis Jr. into the starting lineup. The Bucks were missing 10-time All-Star Damian Lillard, who tore his left Achilles tendon in Game 4 on Sunday night.

The Bucks have lost three consecutive first-round playoff series.

"I'm not going to do this,' Antetokounmpo said when asked if he thought he could win a second NBA title in Milwaukee. "Whatever I say, I know how it's going to translate. I wish I was still playing. I wish I was still like competing and going back out there."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

