Tyrese Haliburton Appears to Aggravate Leg Injury in Game 5 of NBA Finals
Tyrese Haliburton Appears to Aggravate Leg Injury in Game 5 of NBA Finals

Published Jun. 16, 2025 10:31 p.m. ET

Indiana guard Tyrese Haliburton briefly left Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder for treatment after apparently aggravating an injury to his lower right leg, grabbing at it in discomfort more than once.

He played 10:04 of the first quarter Monday, then left for the locker room area and emerged with a wrap on his lower leg. Haliburton checked back into the game with 8:27 left in the first half.

The injury — whatever it is — has been an issue for much of the series. Haliburton was clearly limping after Game 2, then said before Game 3 that there wasn't much to discuss.

"I’m fine," Haliburton said. "Really just a lower leg thing. I’ll leave it at that. I don’t think there’s anything more to elaborate."

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle revealed earlier in the series that Haliburton had been experiencing some discomfort, though he did not sound overly concerned. Haliburton has started all five games in the series.

Haliburton came into Monday averaging 17.8 points, 7.5 assists and six rebounds in the finals. He went scoreless in the first half of Game 5, appearing to be laboring at times while running or even walking.

It was the first time he was scoreless at halftime in 36 career playoff games. He scored his first points on a pair of free throws with 7:07 left in the third quarter.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

