National Basketball Association Tyrese Haliburton is on an amazing run. His father should be back to witness in person. Updated May. 25, 2025 9:08 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

It's time for the NBA to stop punishing John Haliburton.

Yes, the father of Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton made a huge mistake when he stormed onto the court after his son made the go-ahead layup with 1.3 seconds left in overtime to eliminate the MIlwaukee Bucks in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series.

Yes, the NBA needed to lay down the iron fist after John approached Giannis Antetokoumpo, waving a flag depicting his son's face and, according to the Bucks superstar, repeatedly yelling, "This is what we f----ing do."

But it has been nearly a month since John's banishment as the fourth-seeded Pacers have gone deeper into the postseason than anyone anticipated. And now that Haliburton has turned into the breakout superstar of the playoffs, and the Pacers are just two wins shy of the Finals, the punishment feels as though it no longer fits the crime.

Behind Haliburton, the Pacers have had some of the most improbable comebacks in playoff history over the last few weeks. His father wasn't there to witness them. It's sad. Deserved but sad.

ADVERTISEMENT

But enough is enough.

The NBA should allow him back into Gainbridge Fieldhouse for Games 3 and 4 of the Pacers' Eastern Conference Finals series against the New York Knicks. Enough time has elapsed. John apologized right away, posting on X the night of his transgression, "I will not make that mistake again."

Don't make John miss any more of his son's improbable run.

Haliburton has been incredible this postseason. He has transformed from being voted by his peers as the most overrated player in the league in a poll by The Athletic into becoming a bonafide superstar.

Even LeBron James chimed in following his 31-point and eight-assist performance as the Pacers eliminated the top-seeded Cavaliers in Game 5 of the second round of the playoffs. "Hali fkn hooping!!!!" James posted on X . "Where the lames who said he was overrated??!! Quiet as hell."

Paul Pierce on Tyrese Haliburton’s brilliance & how the Indiana Pacers are a real threat | The Herd Paul Pierce joins Colin Cowherd to break down Tyrese Haliburton’s brilliance and explains why the Indiana Pacers are a legitimate threat in the East.

Since John got banned from home and road games for the foreseeable future in a joint decision by both the league and the Pacers, he has missed his son making two stunning shots at the buzzer.

In Game 2 of the Pacers' second-round series against Cleveland, Haliburton helped his team recover from a seven-point deficit in the final minute, making a game-winning 3-pointer as time expired to give them a 120-119 win.

And in Game 1 of the conference finals against the Knicks, he made jaws drop again by helping his team storm back from a 14-point deficit with 3:44 remaining, making a game-tying 23-foot stepback jumper at the buzzer to tie the score at 125-125 and send the game into overtime, where the Pacers won, 138-135.

John didn't get to witness those moments in person. He didn't get to give his son a hug. He didn't get the satisfaction of hearing sold-out arenas turn eerily quiet because of his progeny.

That was really driven home after video emerged of John seemingly watching the opening game of the conference finals from a bar. After seeing his son make a buzzer-beater and then celebrate by wrapping his hands around his neck – a nod to the gesture Reggie Miller made nearly 30 years ago in Game 5 of the 1994 Eastern Conference Finals – John could be seen in the video emulating the choking motion.

There was something truly sad about watching the man who got Haliburton interested in the game of basketball miss his biggest moments. Last postseason, in an appearance on TNT , Shaquille O'Neal asked Haliburton who taught him how to play the right way. "Him," Haliburton said of his father.

John messed up. There's no denying it. He has already missed two of the highlights of his son’s career. He deserved that. But at this point, it’s fair to wonder if keeping him sidelined is draconian.

What if John were allowed to attend home games, but was still banned from road games? Perhaps there’s a compromise here.

That's what TNT analyst Charles Barkley lobbied for after Game 1 of the conference finals, personally addressing NBA commissioner Adam Silver.

"Adam, I’m asking you, hey, my man paid his dues," Barkley said. "He did something really, really stupid, but he’s been punished. And I’m asking you and the Indiana Pacers to let Mr. Haliburton back in the building for Games 3 and 4."

Draymond Green agreed with Barkley, who went on to double-down on that sentiment after the Pacers beat the Knicks in Game 2 on Friday. As the TNT crew interviewed Haliburton, Barkley interjected, saying, "Free your dad."

Haliburton flashed a wide smile. "Free pops til it's backwards," he said.

What Haliburton is doing is unprecedented. John should get to witness some of that going forward. He's 12-for-14 (86 percent) on game-tying or go-ahead shots in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter or overtime this season, regular season and playoffs, according to ESPN.

That's the best percentage in a single season since the data started being tracked in 1996-97, according to ESPN Research.

And what makes this moment even more spectacular is just a short time ago, he was far from the top of the mountain.

Last summer, he was mocked for only playing 26 minutes for Team USA at the Olympic Games. He posted a photo of himself wearing the gold medal and wrote, "When you ain't do nun on the group project and still get an A."

The Knicks 'let Game 1 go,' blow 14-point lead in Pacers' 138-135 OT win | The Facility LeSean McCoy reacts to the Indiana Pacers' 138-135 comeback OT win, then decides whether the New York Knicks blew it or if Indy won it.

He didn’t make the All-Star team this year following getting that honor in 2023 and 2024.

Then, after he was voted the most overrated player in the league, he was taunted by Cavaliers fans who weaponized that word into a chant in the first round of the playoffs.

Haliburton responded to it all by becoming arguably the best player in the league this postseason.

When it has counted most, in the most pressure-filled moments on the biggest of stages, he has made everyone take notice of him.

And as he tries to lead his team to their first-ever championship, only one thing could make this all sweeter.

His dad witnessing some of it in person.

Melissa Rohlin is an NBA writer for FOX Sports. She previously covered the league for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Times, the Bay Area News Group and the San Antonio Express-News. Follow her on Twitter @ melissarohlin .

share