Thunder will start season without Isaiah Hartenstein due to left hand fracture
Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein will miss at least a month after sustaining a small, non-displaced fracture in his left hand during a preseason game in Denver.
The Thunder said Thursday that Hartenstein, who was hurt in Tuesday's game, will be re-evaluated in five to six weeks.
The Thunder added the 7-foot, 250-pound Hartenstein as a free agent in the offseason to help them with rebounding and their lack of bulk, two of their few weaknesses last season as they earned the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference playoffs. He averaged 8.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists last season for the New York Knicks.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
