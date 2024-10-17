National Basketball Association
Thunder will start season without Isaiah Hartenstein due to left hand fracture
Thunder will start season without Isaiah Hartenstein due to left hand fracture

Published Oct. 17, 2024 2:50 p.m. ET

Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein will miss at least a month after sustaining a small, non-displaced fracture in his left hand during a preseason game in Denver.

The Thunder said Thursday that Hartenstein, who was hurt in Tuesday's game, will be re-evaluated in five to six weeks.

The Thunder added the 7-foot, 250-pound Hartenstein as a free agent in the offseason to help them with rebounding and their lack of bulk, two of their few weaknesses last season as they earned the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference playoffs. He averaged 8.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists last season for the New York Knicks.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

