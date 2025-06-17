National Basketball Association
Thunder vs. Pacers Odds: Notable Prop Bets Ahead of Game 6
Updated Jun. 17, 2025 8:37 p.m. ET

The Oklahoma City Thunder are just one win away from winning their first-ever NBA championship.

After a 120-109 Game 5 win, OKC enters Game 6 as 6.5-point favorites.

Thunder stars Jalen Williams and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a monstrous performance in Game 5, combining for 71 points.

Will either player put up similar numbers on Thursday?

Let's dive into a few standout prop bets for this pivotal Game 6 at DraftKings Sportsbook as of June 17.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Over/Under 33.5 Points

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Over 33.5 points: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Under 33.5 points: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

Jalen Williams Over/Under 29.5 Points + Rebounds

Jalen Williams Over 29.5 points + rebounds: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
Jalen Williams Under 29.5 points + rebounds: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)

Pascal Siakam Over/Under 11.5 Assists + Rebounds

Pascal Siakam Over 11.5 assists + rebounds: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)
Pascal Siakam Under 11.5 assists + rebounds: -130 (bet $10 to win $17.69 total)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander posted 31 points in Game 5, marking his 15th game of 30 or more points in the playoffs. Only three other players have accomplished this: Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and Hakeem Olajuwon. The league's MVP is averaging 32.4 points per game along 2.4 steals per outing.

Jalen Williams has also been impressive, averaging 25.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game in the finals. In Monday's Game 5 win over Indiana, Williams put up a whopping 40 points and six rebounds. 

With the Thunder on the brink of a championship, both SGA and Williams are expected to give their all.

On the Pacers side, Pascal Siakam has been a consistent weapon for Indiana, averaging 20.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game this series. In Game 5, Siakam posted six rebounds and five assists. With Tyrese Haliburton dealing with leg issues, the Pacers may need to lean on Siakam even more as they aim to extend the series. 

