Kevin Durant out of Suns home debut after injuring ankle pregame

Updated Mar. 8, 2023 10:03 p.m. EST

Kevin Durant's home debut with the Phoenix Suns will have to wait a little longer.

The 13-time All-Star slipped on the floor during pregame warmups and was ruled out Wednesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder because of left ankle soreness.

The game was supposed to be Durant's home debut with his new team. He has played in three games since being traded to the Suns, but all were on the road.

Video showed Durant driving to the basket during warmups when he rolled his left ankle as he jumped. He immediately hopped up and was walking, though he was moving slowly. Several minutes later, the Suns confirmed that Durant would miss the game.

Durant is averaging 26.7 points and 7.3 rebounds in his three games with the Suns.

Phoenix traded for Durant and T.J. Warren in a blockbuster deal in February, sending Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks and other draft compensation to the Brooklyn Nets. Durant did not make his Suns debut until March 1 due to a knee sprain that sidelined him for nearly two months.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

