Kevin Durant out of Suns home debut after injuring ankle pregame
Kevin Durant's home debut with the Phoenix Suns will have to wait a little longer.
The 13-time All-Star slipped on the floor during pregame warmups and was ruled out Wednesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder because of left ankle soreness.
The game was supposed to be Durant's home debut with his new team. He has played in three games since being traded to the Suns, but all were on the road.
Video showed Durant driving to the basket during warmups when he rolled his left ankle as he jumped. He immediately hopped up and was walking, though he was moving slowly. Several minutes later, the Suns confirmed that Durant would miss the game.
Durant is averaging 26.7 points and 7.3 rebounds in his three games with the Suns.
Phoenix traded for Durant and T.J. Warren in a blockbuster deal in February, sending Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks and other draft compensation to the Brooklyn Nets. Durant did not make his Suns debut until March 1 due to a knee sprain that sidelined him for nearly two months.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
More NBA from FOX Sports:
- 2023 NBA Playoff Picture: How first-round matchups are shaping up
- 2022-23 NBA MVP Race: Can Joel Embiid overtake Nikola Jokic?
- Joel Embiid focused on winning title, not MVP: 'I just want to be respected'
- NBA says drug tests remain random, despite convenient timing after 71-point performances
- 'I want to make an impact in the NBA’: McClung wants NBA chance above dunk fame
- NBA legends on why 'LeBron's in his own category' of greatness
- NBA insiders on how a wild trade deadline reshaped the title race
- Why NBA trades have grown more complicated
- The NBA's sneakiest skill? Why Josh Giddey is the top inbounds passer
- Pau Gasol thinking of Kobe Bryant ahead of Lakers honor: 'He elevated me'How the Knicks turned their season around, and built immaculate vibesAnalysis: Giannis loses triple-double amid stat padding talk
- Something is amiss with the Boston Celtics, Bayless says2022-23 NBA MVP Race: Can Joel Embiid overtake Nikola Jokic?NBA says drug tests remain random, despite convenient timing after 71-point performances
- Are the New York Knicks a viable postseason contender?Kobe Bryant's family agrees to $28.5 million settlement over crash photosNo timetable for Ja Morant’s return during ‘healing process’
- Pau Gasol thinking of Kobe Bryant ahead of Lakers honor: 'He elevated me'How the Knicks turned their season around, and built immaculate vibesAnalysis: Giannis loses triple-double amid stat padding talk
- Something is amiss with the Boston Celtics, Bayless says2022-23 NBA MVP Race: Can Joel Embiid overtake Nikola Jokic?NBA says drug tests remain random, despite convenient timing after 71-point performances
- Are the New York Knicks a viable postseason contender?Kobe Bryant's family agrees to $28.5 million settlement over crash photosNo timetable for Ja Morant’s return during ‘healing process’