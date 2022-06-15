National Basketball Association Steph Curry, Jayson Tatum facing Game 6 pressure 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors are facing different pressures heading into Game 6.

The Warriors have a chance to win their fourth title in eight years. The Celtics need to win on their home floor to avoid being ousted in the NBA Finals.

And with that, each team's superstar will face the heat come Thursday.

On Wednesday, Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe discussed whether Steph Curry or Jayson Tatum is facing more pressure heading into Game 6, and both landed on the young Boston wing.

"He hasn't played well this entire series," Sharpe said of Tatum. "Steph Curry has played exceptional with the exception of Game 5. And he already has three [championships], he has two MVPs, and he's already thought of as a historically transcendent player. And he has the luxury of having a Game 7 in his building."

Tatum has indeed struggled in his first NBA Finals. He's averaging 23.2 points, but has only shot 50% or better in one of the five Finals games, shooting below 40% in three of the five, including a 17.6% shooting night in Game 1.

Tatum is also turning the ball over 3.6 times per game, including a combined 10 turnovers in the past two games.

Curry was magnificent in Games 1-4, but cooled down in Game 5, despite the Warriors earning a win. He put up 34.3 points per game in the first four games, hitting 25 3s in that time span.

But in Game 5, Curry went 0-for-9 from deep, scoring just 16 points on 7-for-22 shooting.

Still, even though Bayless agrees that a microscope will be on Tatum in Game 5, he believes the home energy should carry the young star to a big night and a victory, forcing a Game 7.

"There's enormous pressure on Jayson Tatum at home, but it just feels like he's got something on his side that's called ‘Celtic Pride,’ Bayless said. "And for me, he's going to get swept up I the emotion that the crowd's going to generate [Thursday] night in a game they just cannot lose at home, because the Boston Celtics do not do that."

