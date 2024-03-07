Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama likely to miss 2 games with sprained right ankle

National Basketball Association
Published Mar. 7, 2024 11:15 p.m. ET

San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama, already ruled out of Thursday night's game at Sacramento with a sprained right ankle, is expected to miss Saturday's game at Golden State, too.

"He'll probably miss these two games and hopefully be ready for Monday," Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said Thursday.

San Antonio hosts Golden State on Monday night.

Wembanyama appeared to roll his ankle in the second quarter of Tuesday's loss at Houston. He still managed to play 31 minutes, finishing with 10 points, 11 rebounds and seven blocks.

"You look at the film after, you could see that he wasn't moving very well, so he's taking care of it now," Popovich said.

Wembanyama, the No. 1 pick in last year's draft, is averaging 20.7 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists and a league-leading 3.4 blocked shots.

San Antonio is 0-6 without Wembanyama in the lineup this season.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

