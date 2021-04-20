Sports world reacts to Derek Chauvin verdict 39 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

A jury found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty Tuesday on all three counts he faced in the murder of George Floyd.

Chauvin watched with his face covered by a surgical mask as Judge Peter Cahill read the verdict, announcing Chauvin had been found guilty of unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Sentencing is expected to be in eight weeks. The maximum sentence for all of the counts combined adds up to 75 years, but for someone without a criminal record in the state of Minnesota, each murder charge carries a presumptive sentence of 12½ years, while manslaughter carries a presumptive sentence of four years.

Floyd’s death on Memorial Day of last year sparked protests in Minneapolis that spread across the country and around the world. It also prompted many calls from within the sports world for racial justice and police reform.

The sports world reacted again Tuesday, including statements of support for the Floyd family and vows to support civil rights and combat injustice.

Here is a sample of public statements from leagues, teams and prominent athletes.

