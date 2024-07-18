National Basketball Association Russell Westbrook reportedly traded to Jazz; will be bought out and sign with Nuggets Updated Jul. 18, 2024 2:56 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

After multiple weeks of rumors, the path has been paved for Russell Westbrook to join the Denver Nuggets.

The LA Clippers are sending Westbrook, a second-round pick and cash to the Utah Jazz as part of a sign-and-trade involving guard Kris Dunn, ESPN reported Thursday. Utah and Westbrook are expected to agree to a buy out, which would allow the star point guard to join Denver once he clears waivers, according to ESPN.

Westbrook, a nine-time All-Star and former NBA MVP, became a target for the Nuggets after he opted into his $4.1 million player option earlier in the offseason. Westbrook averaged 1.1 points, 5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game in 68 appearances for the Clippers last season, 57 in which he came off of the bench.

The Nuggets traded backup point guard Reggie Jackson to the Charlotte Hornets and lost Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to the Orlando Magic in free agency earlier this offseason. Christian Braun could move into the Nuggets' starting lineup, with Westbrook serving as the primary backup to Jamal Murray.

The Nuggets finished with a regular season record of 57-25 and made it to the Western Conference semifinals, where they were eliminated by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

As for the Clippers, they agreed to a deal with Dunn on the first day of free agency, but a deal hadn't been signed yet. Dunn will receive a three-year, $17 million deal with the Clippers, per Bleacher Report. Dunn averaged 5.4 points, 3.8 assists, 2.9 rebounds and a steal per game last season.

The Clippers' addition of Dunn is just one of the handful of moves they've made this offseason after losing Paul George in free agency. They've also signed wings Derrick Jones Jr. and Kevin Porter Jr. along with center Mo Bamba. James Harden re-signed with the Clippers at the start of free agency as well.

This is a developing story.

