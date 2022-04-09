Los Angeles Lakers Russ's contract or AD's health — which issue is bigger for Lakers? 1 min ago share facebook twitter reddit link

How will LeBron James & Co. get back on track after the Lakers ' run at another championship was derailed this season?

It all comes down to addressing L.A.'s biggest concerns this offseason.

Two such issues that stand out are first, Anthony Davis ' health — or lack thereof — and Russell Westbrook 's massive contract.

But which is more daunting?

On Friday's "First Things First," Chris Broussard explained why Davis' injury bug is most pressing for the Lakers and revealed what he believes the eight-time All-Star should do in hopes of turning things around next season.

"LeBron has a personal trainer, … and I know AD knows this. Get you a personal trainer that is with you all the time. AD has gotta get on the LeBron regimen. He should work out with LeBron. AD has got to learn from LeBron, sit at his feet and see why this guy is so healthy.

"I know AD has pushed back on the narrative that he doesn't work hard enough or his summer program isn't good enough to keep him healthy. It's just ‘freak accidents.’ It's been his whole career though."

Davis was traded to the Lakers prior to the 2019-20 season and missed nine games in the pandemic-shortened year.

Davis played in just 36 of the Lakers' 72 regular-season games in the 2020-21 season after dealing with a calf and Achilles injury. He went on to suffer a left groin strain in Game 4 in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs and made a failed attempt to return in Game 6.

Most recently, Davis missed half of this season’s games (41) with MCL and mid-foot sprains.

Still, the 29-year-old recently revealed that he believes the Lakers could've won it all this season if everyone had been healthy.

On the other side, Westbrook's looming contract is another cause for concern for the Lakers.

He has a player option worth over $47 million next season after earning $44,211,146 million — the fourth-highest salary in the NBA — for the 2021-22 season. The 33-year-old All-Star averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game in 78 starts this season.

What's more, the trio of James, Davis and Westbrook went 11-10 in a mere 21 games played together this season.

Westbrook's contract is indeed promised, while Davis' health is not. But if the trio runs it back once more, with a more available AD, it's possible all of the Lakers concerns could vanish into thin air.

History, however, is not on their side.

