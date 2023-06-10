National Basketball Association Raptors reportedly tab Grizzlies assistant Darko Rajakovic for HC job Published Jun. 10, 2023 4:42 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Toronto Raptors have found their next coach.

Memphis Grizzlies assistant Darko Rajakovic is finalizing a deal to become the head coach of the Raptors, ESPN reported Saturday.

Rajakovic, a 44-year-old Serbian, began his coaching career overseas as a youth coach for multiple Serbian teams. After several stints there over 11 years, he became the head coach of the Espacio Torrelodones of the Spanish EBA League in 2007.

Rajakovic made his way to the United States in 2012 when he became the head coach of the G League's Tulsa 66ers. He held that position for two seasons before becoming the assistant coach of the Oklahoma City Thunder for five seasons. He worked as an assistant for the Phoenix Suns in the 2019-20 season before joining the Grizzlies in 2020.

The Raptors were the last team to fill their coaching vacancy this offseason. They fired Nick Nurse in April, ending his five-year tenure as head coach. Nurse was officially named the head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers earlier in June. Longtime Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin also accepted a job to become the head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks in May.

