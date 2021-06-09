National Basketball Association
NBA playoffs: Top moments from Nuggets-Suns Game 2

3 mins ago

The NBA playoffs are heating up in the desert.

Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals tipped off Wednesday, with a suddenly spry Chris Paul looking to lead the Phoenix Suns to a 2-0 series lead over the Denver Nuggets.

Although the Suns are the higher seed with home-court advantage, the Nuggets have Nikola Jokic, who was just named the NBA's MVP for the 2020-21 season.

The Nuggets will look to lean on him to avoid falling down 0-2 before heading back to Denver.

Here are the top moments from Game 2:

At the end of the first quarter, the Suns held a 25-21 lead, but there were plenty of positives early for the Nuggets.

Jokic was up to his usual tricks, stuffing the stat sheet with eight points, five rebounds and four assists.

One of those assists was on this lob to Aaron Gordon.

Denver also got a much-needed offensive boost in the back court from the return of Will Barton, who chipped in five early points.

But the Suns were able to maintain control of the game thanks to the leadership of Paul, who recorded six early assists.

