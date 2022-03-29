National Basketball Association
Paul George scores 34 in return, Clippers rally past Jazz Paul George scores 34 in return, Clippers rally past Jazz
National Basketball Association

Paul George scores 34 in return, Clippers rally past Jazz

2 hours ago

Welcome back, Paul George!

The veteran wing returned to action on Tuesday night after missing three months of action and gave his LA Clippers a huge lift, scoring 34 points as LA rallied from a 25-point deficit to beat the Utah Jazz 121-115.

Reggie Jackson added 21 points for the Clippers, who snapped a five-game skid with a 39-point fourth quarter after trailing by 16 early in the period.

From there, the Clippers outscored Utah 34-12 to end the game. The Clippers took their first lead of the game, 110-109, on a jumper by Isaiah Hartenstein. During the spurt, George hit his sixth 3-pointer of the game.

The victory improved the Clippers' record to 37-39, good for eighth place in the Western Conference. The Jazz, who have lost five games in a row, are fifth in the West at 45-31.

With George resting to start the fourth period, Robert Covington drilled a 3-pointer from in front of his bench that left the Clippers trailing 103-94. It was their first single-digit deficit since the opening quarter, when they were held to 14 points.

Utah led by 25 points early in the third on a basket by Rudy Gobert. George scored 20 points in the period, including 10 of their final 12 points to cut the deficit to 94-82 heading into the fourth.

The Clippers were 47-25 last season, advancing all the way to the Western Conference finals, where they lost to the Phoenix Suns in six games.

This season, though, has gone differently. On Christmas, the team announced that George had suffered an elbow injury and would be re-evaluated in 3-4 weeks. The injury turned out to be a torn elbow ligament, and the Clippers went 19-24 in his absence.

George's strong return caught some attention around the sports world. Here is a sampling.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Can the Philadelphia 76ers turn things around?
National Basketball Association

Can the Philadelphia 76ers turn things around?

10 hours ago
Damian Lillard believes Portland can build a championship team
Portland Trail Blazers

Damian Lillard believes Portland can build a championship team

17 hours ago
Does America love the underdog? Colin Cowherd says no
College Basketball

Does America love the underdog? Colin Cowherd says no

1 day ago
Dame advises Westbrook to 'face the music,' says criticism is 'overboard'
National Basketball Association

Dame advises Westbrook to 'face the music,' says criticism is 'overboard'

1 day ago
Kyrie Irving says he's 'standing for freedom' after Nets home debut
Brooklyn Nets

Kyrie Irving says he's 'standing for freedom' after Nets home debut

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesDaytona 500 Event Daytona 500College Basketball Rankings College Basketball RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes