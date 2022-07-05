National Basketball Association
OKC's Chet Holmgren puts on show in NBA Summer League debut OKC's Chet Holmgren puts on show in NBA Summer League debut
National Basketball Association

OKC's Chet Holmgren puts on show in NBA Summer League debut

2 hours ago

Chet Holmgren, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, made his Summer League debut with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday in Salt Lake City, and boy did he put on a show.

The Gonzaga product was off to the races early, making an immediate impact against the Utah Jazz.

Related: What Chet Holmgren brings to the Thunder

Holmgren wasted no time getting his first dunk of the game on the books.

The 20-year-old rookie tallied 13 points on 80% shooting and three blocks in the first quarter. He was 3-for-4 from the 3-point line and 2-for-2 from the free-throw line.

Holmgren, who checks in a 7-foot-1, continued to impress as the first half got underway, putting on quite the performance against 7-foot-6 Tacko Fall.

Holmgren ended up leading all scorers with 23 points on 7-for-9 shooting. He also had seven rebounds and four assists. His six blocks were the most of any player on either team, with the next closest player (Josh Giddey) having just two.

Here's how the sports world reacted. 

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
Seahawks, Blazers not for sale at this time, chairwoman says
National Football League

Seahawks, Blazers not for sale at this time, chairwoman says

6 hours ago
Is a Kevin Durant reunion with Warriors likely?
National Basketball Association

Is a Kevin Durant reunion with Warriors likely?

6 hours ago
NBA Draft 2022: What Spurs are getting in Jeremy Sochan
San Antonio Spurs

NBA Draft 2022: What Spurs are getting in Jeremy Sochan

7 hours ago
NBA odds: Best title futures bets to make after draft, big trades
National Basketball Association

NBA odds: Best title futures bets to make after draft, big trades

9 hours ago
NBA odds: Title futures on move after trades, Celtics new favorites
National Basketball Association

NBA odds: Title futures on move after trades, Celtics new favorites

9 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes