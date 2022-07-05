National Basketball Association OKC's Chet Holmgren puts on show in NBA Summer League debut 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Chet Holmgren, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, made his Summer League debut with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday in Salt Lake City, and boy did he put on a show.

The Gonzaga product was off to the races early, making an immediate impact against the Utah Jazz.

Holmgren wasted no time getting his first dunk of the game on the books.

The 20-year-old rookie tallied 13 points on 80% shooting and three blocks in the first quarter. He was 3-for-4 from the 3-point line and 2-for-2 from the free-throw line.

Holmgren, who checks in a 7-foot-1, continued to impress as the first half got underway, putting on quite the performance against 7-foot-6 Tacko Fall.

Holmgren ended up leading all scorers with 23 points on 7-for-9 shooting. He also had seven rebounds and four assists. His six blocks were the most of any player on either team, with the next closest player (Josh Giddey) having just two.

Here's how the sports world reacted.

