Miami Heat
NBA takes rebound away from Bam Adebayo, denying him historic 20-rebound triple-double
Miami Heat

NBA takes rebound away from Bam Adebayo, denying him historic 20-rebound triple-double

Updated Nov. 8, 2023 2:57 p.m. ET

Bam Adebayo had Miami's first 20-rebound triple-double in team history. Until he didn't.

The NBA, which reviews every stat from every game and often makes changes during and even after contests, took away one of the rebounds Adebayo was credited with in Miami's 108-107 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night.

That means Adebayo's final line was 22 points, 19 rebounds and 10 assists. Still a triple-double, the sixth of his regular-season career and seventh when including playoff games — just not one of the 20-rebound variety.

The only other player in Heat history to grab 19 rebounds as part of a triple-double was Lamar Odom, who had 30 points, 19 rebounds and 11 assists in Miami's 102-96 win over Sacramento on March 6, 2004.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

