National Basketball Association NBA Odds: Fade Dallas Mavericks and Luka Doncic, buy Suns, Cowherd says 24 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

After an uninspiring start to their NBA season, the Dallas Mavericks have been on a tear — rising to fifth place in the West and winning eight of their last 10 — leaving many bettors wondering how far can this team can go?

Coming off a strong playoff performance — along with a healthy Kristaps Porzingis and new head coach Jason Kidd — the Mavericks were +1200 to win the Western Conference in the preseason at FOX Bet. After the slow start, and shipping away KP, Dallas' odds had lengthened to as high as +2500 by the All-Star break.

But, given their recent hot streak led by the superstar play of All-NBA guard Luka Doncic, their odds to win the conference have shortened to +1800.

Does that make the Mavericks a strong play for the Western Conference crown? Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd does not believe so, quickly dismissing the question.

"No. Luka doesn’t do much on the defensive end, they give up what they get," he said before adding, "I don’t think they’re close on a night-to-night basis with the Phoenix Suns. I think Phoenix would sweep them in a series."

As you can see, Cowherd is high on the Suns, and understandably so. They are the defending conference champions and heads and shoulders above everyone in the West standings. And, more importantly, superstar guard Chris Paul should be back for the team come playoff time. Currently, the Suns are +450 to win the title at FOX Bet.

When it comes to Dallas, Cowherd doesn't value the Mavs highly over the other teams in the conference either.

"Dallas can win a series, but I don’t see them winning two," he conceded before acknowledging the recent improved play. "Luka, since Porzingis left, has flourished…that was obviously bad chemistry…so there is momentum in being a joyous team."

Speaking of Luka, is his scorching play — 28 ppg, 9.3 apg, 8.8 rpg, 1.2 spg — worth an MVP bet? The star currently sits at +3300 to win the MVP award. Is that a longshot that Colin can get behind? Again the answer was a resounding, "No."

"He has no momentum, he would need to benefit from injuries. Generally in the NBA, the MVP is the ‘best story.’ He has no story. What’s he going to lead them to? An average seed?" he said.

While it is clear Cowherd is not sold on either the Mavericks as a western contender or Luka Doncic winning the MVP, can he one day see the Serbian native becoming the face of the Association?

"You have to win playoff games. Dallas doesn’t win playoff series’ and it really comes down to that," he began before emphasizing, "To be the face of the League you have to be more than a good scorer, and Dallas doesn’t have a history of winning a lot of playoff series’"

Are the Suns your best bet to win the title, as suggested by Cowherd? Or do you think Luka’s dominant performances, accompanied by an improved supporting cast, can lead him to an MVP and the Mavericks to a deep playoff run?

Regardless of which way you lean, be sure to head to FOX Bet to place your wagers!

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Play FOX Super 6 every week for your chance to win thousands of dollars every week. Just download the Super 6 app and make your picks today!

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.