NBA Reportedly Finalizing Another New Format for This Season's All-Star Game

The NBA is closing in on finalizing another new format for this season's All-Star Game, one where three eight-man teams — two from the U.S. and one composed of international players — would square off in a round-robin tournament, a person with knowledge of the plan said Wednesday.

The league's competition committee has reviewed details of the plan and reacted positively to the concept, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the format has not been finalized by the league.

Having 16 All-Stars from the U.S. and eight from other countries would be in line with the current breakdown of NBA players.

The idea of having a simple U.S. vs. World game has also been talked about, but Commissioner Adam Silver said that would be difficult simply because the league has more American players than it has international players. The league is about 70% American, 30% international, and that would roughly be the same breakdown of All-Stars this coming season under the proposed plan.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

