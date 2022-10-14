National Basketball Association Nate Robinson launches amateur dunk contest 'Dunk Dynasty' 38 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Three-time NBA Slam Dunk Contest winner Nate Robinson is hosting a new live amateur dunk contest called "Dunk Dynasty." Robinson will also serve as a judge alongside Tony Hopson.

The contest, which will be presented in partnership with sports media and management brand Playmaker, will stream live from Portland on Saturday and air exclusively on Caffeine.tv via the Playmaker page. The winner of the single elimination tournament will go home with a cash prize.

Here are the contestants:

Michael Purdie (@michaelpurdie)

Tony Crosby (@tonycrosbyy)

Chris Staples(@everybody_hatechriss)

Darius Clark (@kingdac)

Jamiko McNair (@realjaymeeks)

"Dunk Dynasty" will tip-off at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT on Saturday, Oct. 15. You can watch it live below.

