National Basketball Association Mavs' Klay Thompson cheered by 400 Warriors employees in return to Golden State Published Nov. 12, 2024 8:18 p.m. ET

Klay Thompson exited the team bus then beamed as he strolled back into Chase Center on Tuesday night, greeted by some 400 cheering Warriors employees who lined up along his path to the Dallas locker room to show their love and appreciation for the former Golden State star.

They sported "Captain Klay" hats, the giveaway for all fans on a celebratory night remembering Thompson's 13 years with the franchise, two of those spent injured, and four championships he helped win there.

The Warriors invited all their employees to be part of the welcoming committee for Thompson, who joined Dallas in July on a three-year, $50 million contract. Thompson, 34, missed more than two-and-a-half years — the entire 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons — recovering from surgeries on his left knee and right Achilles tendon before making his comeback in January 2022.

Thompson has tried to downplay the magnitude of this moment, though it's sure to be emotional for everybody involved. Golden State planned a "Salute Captain Klay" ceremony before tipoff to pay tribute to Thompson's contributions to the franchise and his tradition of boating across the bay to games.

"This is all staff. It's unbelievable," Warriors President and COO Brandon Schneider said. "What Klay has meant to our organization and to all of us the last 13 years, the team accomplishments, individual accomplishments, who he is as a person, what he's done in the community, it is a special night."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

