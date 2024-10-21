National Basketball Association
Magic, Jalen Suggs agree to 5-year extension worth average of $30 million annually
National Basketball Association

Magic, Jalen Suggs agree to 5-year extension worth average of $30 million annually

Published Oct. 21, 2024 6:18 p.m. ET

Jalen Suggs has signed a five-year contract extension with the Orlando Magic worth an average of about $30 million per season, a person with knowledge of the terms told The Associated Press on Monday.

The team announced the signing but did not disclose terms. ESPN first reported the signing.

It is another step the Magic are making toward locking up their young core on long-term deals. They signed Franz Wagner over the summer to a five-year extension worth at least $224 million — the biggest contract in team history for now. It will almost certainly be topped next summer when 2023 NBA rookie of the year Paolo Banchero is extension eligible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Suggs' extension, like Wagner's, kicks in with the 2025-26 season. He is coming off a breakout year for the Southeast Division champions, averaging 12.6 points and shooting nearly 40% from 3-point range last season — on his way to earning a second-team All-Defense selection, finishing eighth in Most Improved Player balloting and tied for 10th in defensive player of the year voting.

"I want to be here," Suggs said as the Magic opened training camp three weeks ago. "I don't want to be anywhere else."

The Magic had until Monday evening to get the rookie-scale extension with Suggs completed. Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman had made clear on multiple occasions that getting a deal done with Suggs was a priority, saying "he's a big part of what we're doing. Everybody knows that."

Orlando, which went to the playoffs as a No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference last season, opens this season Wednesday at Miami.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Anthony Edwards says he'll try football if he wins an NBA title

Anthony Edwards says he'll try football if he wins an NBA title

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 MLB Playoff Bracket Image 2024 MLB Playoff Bracket2024 NFL Power Rankings Image 2024 NFL Power Rankings2024 World Series Image 2024 World Series
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes