LeBron James sits out NBA All-Star Game, ending 20-year streak of starts

Updated Feb. 16, 2025 7:34 p.m. ET

LeBron James will not play in Sunday's All-Star Game, the first time he has been selected but will not participate in the league's midseason showcase.

The Los Angeles Lakers star announced that he would miss the mini-tournament about 90 minutes before it was set to start, citing foot and ankle discomfort — something he's dealt with at times for several seasons. He was to play for Shaq's OGs, the team drafted by Shaquille O'Neal for the All-Star competition.

James' first All-Star Game was in 2005 and he's been a pick every year since, so Sunday's game would have been his 21st. His 20 consecutive All-Star Game starts is a record. He also holds the record for All-Star selections.

James said he planned to return to Los Angeles on Sunday night, with rehab resuming on Monday.

"No vacation for me," James said.

James' plan, for now, is to play when the Lakers start their post-All-Star slate Wednesday against Charlotte in a game that had to be rescheduled because of the wildfires that ravaged the Los Angeles area.

"I hope to be available on Wednesday," James said.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

