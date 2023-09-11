National Basketball Association LeBron James reportedly 'ready to commit' to USA Basketball for 2024 Paris Games Published Sep. 11, 2023 4:09 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

LeBron James might be lacing up his sneakers one last time for USA Basketball, and if he does, many other stars could be joining him.

The NBA's all-time scoring leader is interested in playing with Team USA for the 2024 Olympics and is "ready to commit", The Athletic reported Monday. In addition, James has spoken with several other stars such as Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Anthony Davis and Draymond Green about joining him for the Olympics in Paris.

James, who will be 39 by the start of the 2024 Olympics, has played for Team USA in the Olympics three times in the past, winning two gold medals. He hasn't played with the national team since the 2012 Olympics, winning the gold medal in London that summer.

Both James and Durant, who is set to turn 35 later this month, reportedly view the 2024 Olympics as a "last dance" with USA Basketball. Curry has yet to play in the Olympics, though he has played with Team USA in the FIBA World Cup twice, helping the team win gold both times in 2010 and 2014. Warriors coach Steve Kerr is the current coach of the USA squad.

The Kerr-led USA squad faltered at the most recent FIBA World Cup. The team lost to Germany in the semifinals before falling to Canada in overtime in the bronze medal game on Sunday.

James' decision wasn't influenced by USA's result in the FIBA World Cup, according to The Athletic. The Lakers star has reportedly been interested in playing with Team USA for the 2024 Summer Olympics prior to the team's result at the FIBA World Cup, contacting players throughout the summer.

As for the rest of the group that James reportedly contacted, three of them played with Team USA at the 2020 Olympics, with Durant, Tatum and Green helping that group win gold. Durant is a three-time gold medalist and the all-time leading scorer for Team USA in Olympic play. Green was a part of the 2016 gold medal team, while Davis won a gold medal with the 2012 team.

In addition, Devin Booker, Damian Lillard, Kyrie Irving and De'Aaron Fox all have "serious interest" in playing for Team USA at the 2024 Olympics, The Athletic reported. Booker and Lillard were a part of the team for the 2020 Summer Olympics, while Irving played with the group during the 2016 Summer Olympics. Fox hasn't played with Team USA's senior team in international play.

