National Basketball Association
LeBron James breaks NBA's all-time minutes record as Lakers lose to Sixers 138-94
National Basketball Association

LeBron James breaks NBA's all-time minutes record as Lakers lose to Sixers 138-94

Published Nov. 27, 2023 9:57 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James broke another record on Monday night, but it came in a blowout loss against reigning league MVP Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers.

James passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the No. 1 spot on the NBA's all-time minutes list as the Lakers were routed by the Sixers 138-94. Embiid notched his sixth career triple-double with 2 minutes left in the third quarter. It was Embiid's first of the season and his seventh career game with 10-plus assists.

Embiid's anticipated showdown with James never really materialized. James scored 18 points in 29 minutes but nothing he did could make a dent in the 76ers' lead.

Tyrese Maxey scored 31 points for the 76ers. Anthony Davis had 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Lakers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Embiid sat out the entire fourth quarter and the 76ers still outscored the Lakers 40-14.

The 76ers opened the game 3-point happy and hit 13, a season high for a half, on 26 shots that let them stretch the lead to 25.

Maxey hit four. The Lakers, though, left any Sixer not named Maxey or Embiid open. Patrick Beverley hit three in the half and Marcus Morris Sr. went 3 for 3. Embiid buried one for a 64-39 lead.

The Lakers missed 7 of 10 3s in the half.

With Eagles QB Jalen Hurts watching courtside, Embiid blocked Davis with such authority the smack could be heard rows deep off the court.

Maxey scored 20 at the break as he tries to strengthen his bid for his first All-Star berth. Embiid had 17 as he makes a run at his third straight scoring title.

The 76ers put their 12th win away early.

They also scored points for trash talk when forward Paul Reed called Davis "a big flopper."

"You know, he's gonna be flailing," Reed said at shootaround.

Both coaches were bemused at why a backup poked Davis.

"Go guard him, I guess. Best of luck, Paul," Lakers coach Darvin Ham said.

76ers coach Nick Nurse quipped, "I'm going to have go talk to Paul about that immediately after this."

No matter. The game was never competitive enough to worry much about fouls and flops.

The 76ers won their second straight after a two-game losing streak and could have Kelly Oubre Jr. back soon. Oubre averaged 16.3 points in eight games before he was injured in an alleged hit-and-run accident. He participated in shootaround and may join the 76ers on their upcoming two-game road trip.

UP NEXT

Lakers: Have back-to-back road games Wednesday at Detroit and Thursday at Oklahoma City.

76ers: Hit the road for games Wednesday at New Orleans and Friday at Boston.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
LeBron James
Philadelphia 76ers
National Basketball Association
share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Bengals QB Joe Burrow has right wrist surgery, expected to make full recovery

Bengals QB Joe Burrow has right wrist surgery, expected to make full recovery

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
Heisman Watch Image Heisman WatchNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Projections Image Bowl ProjectionsNFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes