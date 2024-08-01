National Basketball Association Lakers will reportedly unveil statue of Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna in private ceremony Friday Published Aug. 1, 2024 6:22 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Los Angeles Lakers will unveil the second of its three planned Kobe Bryant statues on Friday in a private tented ceremony outside of Crypto.com Arena on Friday, according to a report from ESPN on Thursday.

The statue will reportedly feature Bryant and his daughter Gianna "Gigi" Bryant, both of whom died in a tragic helicopter crash in January 2020, along with seven other people. A statue of Bryant and Gigi was placed at the crash site in Calabasas, California on the two-year anniversary of the crash.

Bryant's first statue was unveiled in February. The pose was modeled after Bryant's celebration after scoring 81 points — the second-highest single-game scoring mark by a player in NBA history — against the Toronto Raptors in 2006.

The third statue, which doesn't have a date attached to it yet, will feature Bryant in his No. 24 jersey. Bryant wore Nos. 8 and 24 in his career.

The second statue will be accessible to the public on Saturday, according to the report.

