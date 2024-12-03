Los Angeles Lakers Lakers push back return date for long-injured Jarred Vanderbilt amid new knee problem Published Dec. 3, 2024 2:32 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt has experienced a fluid buildup in his left knee during his injury rehabilitation, delaying his return until at least January.

The Lakers announced the latest prognosis on Tuesday for Vanderbilt, who hasn't played since Feb. 1.

Vanderbilt was working back into playing shape after undergoing procedures on both feet during the offseason. The team announced two weeks ago that his recovery was taking longer than anticipated, but the Lakers said he hadn't undergone a setback.

The effusion in Vanderbilt's knee now qualifies as a setback for a player who has had several injury problems since the Lakers acquired him in February 2023 as a defensive specialist and occasional wing scorer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vanderbilt missed the first 20 games of last season with bursitis in his left heel, and he stayed healthy for only two months before being ruled out for the year with a right foot sprain.

Vanderbilt got a four-year, $48 million contract extension from the Lakers in September 2023. He has appeared in only 29 of Los Angeles' 108 games since then.

Vanderbilt became a starter for the Lakers immediately after his arrival in a trade with Utah nearly two years ago, playing a key supporting role in their run to the Western Conference finals. He usually guarded their opponents' top wing scorer.

The Lakers (12-9) continue their road trip Wednesday in Miami.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Los Angeles Lakers National Basketball Association Jarred Vanderbilt

share