National Basketball Association Lakers center Anthony Davis expected to be available for Game 6 Updated May. 11, 2023 3:33 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Lakers center Anthony Davis injured his head in what appeared to be an inadvertent hit by Golden State’s Kevon Looney midway through the fourth quarter of the Warriors’ 121-106 Game 5 victory in the Western Conference semifinals Wednesday night.

Davis grabbed at his head grimacing on the bench before going to the locker room following the play with 7:43 remaining. He and Looney were battling for positioning in the paint on a driving layup by the Lakers’ D’Angelo Russell.

Lakers coach Darivn Ham was encouraged afterward without providing details on what evaluation — such as concussion testing — the big man went through once in the locker room.

"Obviously, everyone saw he took a shot to the head, but we just checked in on him, he seems to be doing really good already," Ham said. "That’s just where he’s at. That’s the status of it right now."

According to a report from TNT and Bleacher Report, Davis is expected to be available for Game 6 on Friday, baring any type of setback.

Davis finished Wednesday night's game with 23 points on 10-for-18 shooting, nine rebounds and three assists but didn’t block a shot.

The Lakers lead the best-of-seven series, 3-2.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Associated Press Contributed to this Report.

share