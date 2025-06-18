Kon Knueppel NBA draft scouting report, projections, strengths, stats

National Basketball Association
Jun. 23, 2025

With the NBA Draft just days away, check out the latest scouting report for Kon Knueppel.

Scouting Report

Knueppel's stock really rose after an impressive NCAA Tournament, where he posted two 20-point games and shot 10-of-18 from three. He is one of the two best shooters in this draft and also is a surprising playmaker.

Latest Projections

John Fanta’s latest mock has Knueppel going to the New Orleans Pelicans as the #7 overall pick. Here’s Fanta:

"The Pelicans had their worst season in the win column since 2011-12, with Brandon Ingram, Dejounte Murray and Zion Williamson never stepping foot on the floor together due to injuries. That said, New Orleans has a number of players under contract, and it feels like a team looking for plug-and-play options to aid their approach to win now. Knueppel’s shotmaking, feel for the game and toughness all jump off the screen."

Jason McIntyre's latest mock also has Knueppel going to the Pels. Here's McIntyre:

"For me, this is one of the toughest players to peg in the draft. What does he look like not playing next to Cooper Flagg? I think the value in Knueppel would be late in the first round, where there’s zero pressure for him to slide into being a role player. And going to a messy New Orleans situation doesn’t help."

Strengths

  • Shooter
  • IQ
  • Ball Handler

2024-25 College Stats

