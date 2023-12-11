National Basketball Association
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson, NBA's top offensive rebounder, out at least 2 months for ankle surgery
National Basketball Association

Knicks' Mitchell Robinson, NBA's top offensive rebounder, out at least 2 months for ankle surgery

Published Dec. 11, 2023 6:13 p.m. ET

Mitchell Robinson will have left ankle surgery this week, leaving the New York Knicks without their starting center and the NBA's top offensive rebounder for at least two months.

Robinson was hurt Friday in a loss to Boston and the Knicks announced Monday that he would undergo the procedure this week. The team said he would be evaluated in eight-to-10 weeks.

Robinson’s rebounding and shot blocking have helped fuel the Knicks’ defense and his ability to chase down missed shots has given them extra possessions on offense. The 7-footer leads the league with 112 offensive rebounds (5.3 per game).

For the season, Robinson is averaging 6.2 points and 10.3 rebounds. He is shooting 59% this season, having set the NBA record in 2019-20 when he hit 74.2% of his shots to break Wilt Chamberlain's mark of 72.7% in 1972-73.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Basketball Association
New York Knicks
Mitchell Robinson
share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Top 15 biggest contracts in North American team sports: Shohei Ohtani new No. 1

Top 15 biggest contracts in North American team sports: Shohei Ohtani new No. 1

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
Heisman Watch Image Heisman WatchNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Schedule Image Bowl ScheduleNFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes