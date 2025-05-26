National Basketball Association 2025 NBA playoff odds: Knicks' odds rise after historic 20-point comeback win Published May. 27, 2025 11:30 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Knicks' gutsy 106-100 comeback victory over the Pacers in Game 3 meant that New York earned the chance to see a Game 5.

And it also meant that the odds shifted.

According to BetMGM, before Game 3, when Indiana was up 2-0, the Pacers were the heavy favorite to win the series. Indiana was at -550, while the Knicks were +400.

Now that the series is 2-1, New York's odds are on the move — and so are Indiana's.

The Knicks are now +170 to win the Eastern Conference Finals, while the Pacers — still favored — have shifted to -210.

Even more notable than New York's move up the oddsboard is the fact that the Knicks are the first team in the play-by-play era — dating back to the 1997-98 season — to notch three separate 20-point comeback wins in a single playoff run.

"All three of their 20-point comeback victories were on the road," Craig Carton pointed out on "Breakfast Ball."

Let's look at some odds for Game 4 between the Knicks and the Pacers at BetMGM as of May 27.

Knicks vs. Pacers

Game 4 odds

Spread: IND -2.5, NYK +2.5

Moneyline: IND -140, NYK +115

O/U: 220.5

First-half props

Spread: IND -0.5, NYK +0.5

Moneyline: IND -130, NYK +105

O/U: 113.5

Both teams to score 50+ points in first half

Yes: -235

No: +160

Both teams to score 55+ points in second half

Yes: +150

No: -220

Game to go into overtime

Yes: +1100

No: -3000

Will the Knicks get the W in Game 4?

Well, according to co-host Emmanuel Acho on "The Facility," the Game 3 win was a fluke.

"If Brunson doesn't get in foul trouble, I don't think they win that game," Acho explained. "Brunson was having an off night. If he doesn't get in foul trouble, the Knicks do not tighten up their defense.

"I think the Knicks stumbled into that victory."

And what about the series? Do the Knicks have a chance to defy the odds and pull the upset?

"Whoever controls the tempo," Colin Cowherd said on "The Herd," "is who is going to win the games and/or the series."

