Knicks' Josh Hart limited with ankle sprain ahead of Game 2

Published Apr. 17, 2023 5:24 p.m. ET

The New York Knicks are dealing with a new injury, as guard Josh Hart was limited in practice Monday with a sprained left ankle.

Hart, who made a clutch 3-pointer late in Saturday's win over the Cavaliers and single-handedly outscored Cleveland’s bench 17-14, has been listed as doubtful for Game 2 on Tuesday.

Coach Tom Thibodeau said Hart only participated in part of practice and underwent treatment.

"We’ll see how he feels tomorrow," Thibodeau said. "Usually with sprains like that, it’s more how you feel the next day. He said he felt fine in the game, so we’ll see where he is tomorrow."

Hart’s injury comes just as the fifth-seeded Knicks were finally back to full strength, after both All-Star forward Julius Randle and guard Jalen Brunson missed time late in the regular season with injuries.

Randle came back after missing five games with an ankle sprain to score 19 points in Game 1. Brunson, who scored 21 of his 27 in the second half of the opener, sat out 10 games down the stretch with hand and foot injuries.

Hart, who has given the Knicks depth and another scoring option since coming over in a deadline trade, rolled his ankle in the fourth quarter. Although he was favoring the ankle, Hart made a 3-pointer with 1:49 left to put the Knicks back ahead and help them win 101-97.

The Knicks are 18-8 since acquiring Hart from Portland in a trade on Feb. 8. He averaged 10.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists in New York’s last 25 regular-season games.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

