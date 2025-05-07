National Basketball Association
Knicks-Celtics tickets: Game 3 sees historic highs at Madison Square Garden
Updated May. 7, 2025 11:20 p.m. ET

The New York Knicks are headed back to Madison Square Garden with a 2-0 lead in their second-round series against the Boston Celtics after stealing another game on the road Wednesday, but being in the building for Game 3 will come at a steep price.

According to TickPick, Game 3 at MSG will be the most expensive Knicks ticket of all time, with a get-in price of $704 and an average price of $989. For fans who want to splurge on courtside seats, there is a pair on the site for $54.5K a person.

For context, before the series started, the cheapest ticket was $479, according to TickPick. That's not a cheap ticket by any stretch, but it's not the $704 that fans will pay on Saturday — and that's assuming the prices don't climb any further.

If the Knicks protect their home court, they will advance to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2000. The Celtics won the NBA championship in 2024 and are looking to become the first team to repeat since the Golden State Warriors (2017, 2018).

