Knicks All-Star Julius Randle has arthroscopic surgery on left ankle
Julius Randle has undergone arthroscopic surgery on the left ankle that the NBA All-Star forward injured late in the regular season and then again in the playoffs.
The New York Knicks said Randle had the procedure Friday and that he'd resume basketball activities later this summer.
Randle had started the first 77 games of the season before spraining the ankle on March 29 in a victory over Miami. He sat out the remainder of the regular season, then returned for the Knicks’ playoff opener against Cleveland.
Randle was struggling in that series before limping off after spraining the ankle again in the Knicks’ Game 5 victory in Cleveland to win the series. He sat out Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Heat before returning to play the final five games. Randle shot just 3-for-14 when the Knicks were eliminated in Game 6 at Miami, though wouldn’t say during the postseason if the ankle was still bothering him.
An All-Star for the second time in three seasons, Randle finished with 25.1 points, 10.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
-
2023 NBA playoff bracket, standings: Updated schedule, NBA Finals scores, dates
2023 NBA Playoffs Schedule: How to watch NBA Finals, TV, streaming, free
NBA Champions by Year: Complete list of NBA Finals winners
-
2023 NBA championship odds: Denver Nuggets favorites to win title
2023 NBA Finals odds: Heat vs. Nuggets Game 1, overall betting trends
2023 NBA mock draft: Plenty of intrigue following Victor Wembanyama
-
Top 20 most-hyped draft prospects ever: Rankings across NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, WNBA
Top 50 NBA players from last 50 years: Nick Wright's list
Miami nice: Sportsbooks rooting for Miami Heat, Florida Panthers titles
-
2023 NBA playoff bracket, standings: Updated schedule, NBA Finals scores, dates
2023 NBA Playoffs Schedule: How to watch NBA Finals, TV, streaming, free
NBA Champions by Year: Complete list of NBA Finals winners
-
2023 NBA championship odds: Denver Nuggets favorites to win title
2023 NBA Finals odds: Heat vs. Nuggets Game 1, overall betting trends
2023 NBA mock draft: Plenty of intrigue following Victor Wembanyama
-
Top 20 most-hyped draft prospects ever: Rankings across NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, WNBA
Top 50 NBA players from last 50 years: Nick Wright's list
Miami nice: Sportsbooks rooting for Miami Heat, Florida Panthers titles