New York Knicks
Knicks All-Star Julius Randle has arthroscopic surgery on left ankle
Published Jun. 3, 2023 12:08 p.m. ET

Julius Randle has undergone arthroscopic surgery on the left ankle that the NBA All-Star forward injured late in the regular season and then again in the playoffs.

The New York Knicks said Randle had the procedure Friday and that he'd resume basketball activities later this summer.

Randle had started the first 77 games of the season before spraining the ankle on March 29 in a victory over Miami. He sat out the remainder of the regular season, then returned for the Knicks’ playoff opener against Cleveland.

Randle was struggling in that series before limping off after spraining the ankle again in the Knicks’ Game 5 victory in Cleveland to win the series. He sat out Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Heat before returning to play the final five games. Randle shot just 3-for-14 when the Knicks were eliminated in Game 6 at Miami, though wouldn’t say during the postseason if the ankle was still bothering him.

An All-Star for the second time in three seasons, Randle finished with 25.1 points, 10.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

National Basketball Association
New York Knicks
