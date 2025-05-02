National Basketball Association Kevin Durant next team odds: Could Suns trade KD after missing playoffs? Published May. 5, 2025 11:53 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Phoenix Suns have boasted a star-studded roster over the past few seasons, with Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker at the helm.

However, the success has failed to follow. And with that, the rumors have followed.

Will Durant stick in Phoenix for another season? Or will the two-time NBA Finals MVP head elsewhere?

Let's see the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of May 3.

Kevin Durant next team odds

Suns: +195 (bet $10 to win $29.50 total)

Rockets: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Mavericks: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Timberwolves: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Heat: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Spurs: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Pelicans: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Knicks: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Warriors: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

After a blockbuster deal ahead of the trade deadline in 2023, Durant landed with the Suns. And numbers-wise, he's been magnificent. This past season, he averaged 26.6 points, six rebounds and 4.2 assists over 62 regular-season games played.

But even with the trio of Durant, Beal and Booker, Phoenix finished 11th in the Western Conference with a 36-46 record, missing the Play-In Tournament entirely after losing nine of its last 10 games.

Durant has one year left on his contract at nearly $55 million.

Given Phoenix's lack of success, and the hefty price tag, should the team consider trading him?

While books currently predict he will stay with the Sunst, the Rockets are not far behind on the oddsboard at +250. Houston had a successful regular season, locking up the No. 2 seed in the West, before losing in seven games to the Warriors in the first round.

With a young core of Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson, Durant could bring valuable veteran experience to their outfit.

