National Basketball Association
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard out for Game 3 with knee injury
National Basketball Association

Clippers' Kawhi Leonard out for Game 3 with knee injury

Updated Apr. 20, 2023 7:03 p.m. ET

The LA Clippers' Kawhi Leonard has been ruled out of Thursday's Game 3 against the Phoenix Suns due to a right knee sprain.

Reports are that Leonard aggravated his knee in Game 1 of the first-round series but still played in Game 2. His status will be day-to-day leading up to Game 4 on Saturday. 

The two-time NBA champion and five-time All-Star has missed 30 games due to injury this season, but in 52 games, averaged 23.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists on 51.2% shooting. He's been blistering thus far in the playoffs against the Suns, averaging 34.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 6.0 assists on 54.6% shooting. 

In those 30 games without Leonard, the Clippers are 11-19.

The series is currently tied at 1-1, with both Paul George and Leonard now sidelined due to injury. In games this season without both of their stars, the Clippers are 3-9.

