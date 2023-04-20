Clippers' Kawhi Leonard out for Game 3 with knee injury
The LA Clippers' Kawhi Leonard has been ruled out of Thursday's Game 3 against the Phoenix Suns due to a right knee sprain.
Reports are that Leonard aggravated his knee in Game 1 of the first-round series but still played in Game 2. His status will be day-to-day leading up to Game 4 on Saturday.
The two-time NBA champion and five-time All-Star has missed 30 games due to injury this season, but in 52 games, averaged 23.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists on 51.2% shooting. He's been blistering thus far in the playoffs against the Suns, averaging 34.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 6.0 assists on 54.6% shooting.
In those 30 games without Leonard, the Clippers are 11-19.
The series is currently tied at 1-1, with both Paul George and Leonard now sidelined due to injury. In games this season without both of their stars, the Clippers are 3-9.
- Did James Harden deserve an ejection vs. Nets — or did Joel Embiid?2023 NBA playoff bracket, schedule: Updated scores, dates, timesVictor Wembanyama officially declares for 2023 NBA Draft
- James Harden ejected, but not Joel Embiid for groin-area shots to NetsToronto Raptors fire coach Nick Nurse after five seasons, one titleNBA playoff dispatches: Hawks pull one back at home, Knicks swarm Cavs
- Giannis Antetokounmpo's status for Game 3 vs. Heat remains uncertainNBA playoff dispatches: Sixers overcome Embiid struggles, Suns take 2-1 leadSteph Curry is 35, but not yet sweating Father Time
- Did James Harden deserve an ejection vs. Nets — or did Joel Embiid?2023 NBA playoff bracket, schedule: Updated scores, dates, timesVictor Wembanyama officially declares for 2023 NBA Draft
- James Harden ejected, but not Joel Embiid for groin-area shots to NetsToronto Raptors fire coach Nick Nurse after five seasons, one titleNBA playoff dispatches: Hawks pull one back at home, Knicks swarm Cavs
- Giannis Antetokounmpo's status for Game 3 vs. Heat remains uncertainNBA playoff dispatches: Sixers overcome Embiid struggles, Suns take 2-1 leadSteph Curry is 35, but not yet sweating Father Time