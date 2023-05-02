National Basketball Association Jimmy Butler ruled out for Heat-Knicks Game 2 due to sprained ankle Published May. 2, 2023 6:38 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

If the Miami Heat are going to take a 2-0 lead in their second-round NBA playoff series against the New York Knicks, they're going to have to do it without their star player.

Jimmy Butler will miss Tuesday's Game 2 against the Knicks due to an ankle sprain, the team shared roughly 90 minutes before tip-off.

Butler suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of Miami's Game 1 win at Madison Square Garden. He rolled his right ankle when he was driving to the bucket for a layup, losing his balance when Knicks wing Josh Hart fouled him.

Butler remained in the game, but was clearly hobbled by the injury. He finished with 25 points on 8-of-16 shooting to go along with 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Butler was outstanding in the Heat's first-round upset over the Milwaukee Bucks, averaging 37.6 points per game during the series.

