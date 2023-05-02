Jimmy Butler ruled out for Heat-Knicks Game 2 due to sprained ankle
If the Miami Heat are going to take a 2-0 lead in their second-round NBA playoff series against the New York Knicks, they're going to have to do it without their star player.
Jimmy Butler will miss Tuesday's Game 2 against the Knicks due to an ankle sprain, the team shared roughly 90 minutes before tip-off.
Butler suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of Miami's Game 1 win at Madison Square Garden. He rolled his right ankle when he was driving to the bucket for a layup, losing his balance when Knicks wing Josh Hart fouled him.
Butler remained in the game, but was clearly hobbled by the injury. He finished with 25 points on 8-of-16 shooting to go along with 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Butler was outstanding in the Heat's first-round upset over the Milwaukee Bucks, averaging 37.6 points per game during the series.
-
Patrick Mahomes, Serena Williams, more stars show out at the Met Gala
2023 NBA playoff bracket, standings: Updated schedule, scores, dates
2023 NBA championship odds: Updated title odds for remaining teams
-
Lakers 'disinterested' in signing Kyrie Irving despite courtside appearance
Lakers vs. Warriors: Prediction, odds, schedule and TV channel
NBA playoffs: A star-studded Round 2 is here
-
Draymond Green 'lost a lot of respect' for Kings' Domantas Sabonis
Lakers-Warriors: Who will win second-round series?
NBA playoff dispatches: Nuggets display depth; Harden goes hero
-
Patrick Mahomes, Serena Williams, more stars show out at the Met Gala
2023 NBA playoff bracket, standings: Updated schedule, scores, dates
2023 NBA championship odds: Updated title odds for remaining teams
-
Lakers 'disinterested' in signing Kyrie Irving despite courtside appearance
Lakers vs. Warriors: Prediction, odds, schedule and TV channel
NBA playoffs: A star-studded Round 2 is here
-
Draymond Green 'lost a lot of respect' for Kings' Domantas Sabonis
Lakers-Warriors: Who will win second-round series?
NBA playoff dispatches: Nuggets display depth; Harden goes hero